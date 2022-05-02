Russian, Turkish Defense Ministers hold a phone talk

YEREVAN, MAY 2, ARMENPRESS. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar discussed the situation in Ukraine on phone on May 2, ARMENPRESS reports, citing Ria Novosti, the Russian Defense Ministry informed the journalists on May 2.

"On the initiative of the Turkish side, on May 2, 2022, phone talks were held between Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar. During the talks, the situation in Ukraine, as well as humanitarian issues were discussed," the ministry said.