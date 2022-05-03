Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 May

Prosecutor-General, Human Rights Defender expected in parliament for briefing

Prosecutor-General, Human Rights Defender expected in parliament for briefing

YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. Prosecutor-General Artur Davtyan and Human Rights Defender Kristinne Grigoryan are expected in parliament today to present their reports on 2021.

The agenda of the session includes 23 items, including the election of a member to the Television and Radio Commission.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]