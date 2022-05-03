Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 May

FFA’s Artur Azaryan appointed UEFA match delegate for upcoming Real Madrid-Manchester City

YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. Football Federation of Armenia (FFA) General-Secretary Artur Azaryan is appointed as UEFA match delegate for the upcoming UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid CF (Spain) and Manchester City FC (England), the FFA said in a press release.

The match will take place at Santiago Bernabeu stadium, Madrid on May 4.








