Around 16,000 non-residents open bank accounts in Armenia

YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. Around 16,000 non-residents have opened new bank accounts in Armenian banks, the Central Bank Governor Martin Galstyan said at a news conference.

He said that most of these non-residents are Russian residents.

Galstyan said that in accordance to globally accepted rules of banking, non-residents are under higher supervision.

