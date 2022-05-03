Macron, Putin hold telephone conversation

YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation, ARMENPRESS reports TASS informed, referring to BFM TV channel, according to which the conversation lasted more than two hours.

This is the first conversation of the presidents after Macron was elected for a second term on April 24. Macron also had a phone conversation with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to Le Figaro newspaper, before calling the Russian leader, the French President received former French President Nicolas Sarkozy at the Élysée Palace.