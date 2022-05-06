Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 May

US state of Mississippi recognizes Armenian Genocide

YEREVAN, MAY 6, ARMENPRESS. The US state of Mississippi recognized the Armenian Genocide, the Armenian National Committee of America reported.

Governor of Mississippi Tate Reeves proclaimed April as Genocide Awareness and Prevention Month.

Mississippi became the 50th US state to recognize the Armenian Genocide.

 








