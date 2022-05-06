Armenian FM presents situation in Nagorno Karabakh to US Senator

YEREVAN, MAY 6, ARMENPRESS. On the sidelines of his working visit in the United States, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan met with Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a press release.

The sides discussed the prospects of deepening and expanding the Armenian-American cooperation based on common values. Minister Mirzoyan highly appreciated the US continuous support to Armenia’s reforms agenda.

The regional security and stability-related issues were touched upon during the talk.

Ararat Mirzoyan presented the situation in Nagorno Karabakh to the US Senator. The importance of the mediation efforts of the US as an OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair country aimed at the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict was emphasized.

The Foreign Minister also presented details about the Armenia-Turkey normalization process.

He handed over the Mkhitar Gosh Medal to Mr. Mitch McConnell on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the Armenia-US diplomatic relations, for his significant contributions to the strengthening and development of the Armenian-American friendly ties.