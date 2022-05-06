Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 May

President Khachaturyan, Secretary of Security Council discuss security issues

YEREVAN, MAY 6, ARMENPRESS. President Vahagn Khachaturyan held a meeting with Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan.

The presidency said in a statement that “views were exchanged around issues relating to security matters.”








