Finland's accession to NATO can be resolved within a month

YEREVAN, MAY 6, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marin stated that the issue of his country's accession to NATO can be resolved this month, ARMENPRESS reports the Prime Minister of Finland said in an interview with the Japanese "Nikkei" newspaper.

"The decision on that will be made this month. The decision to join NATO will be made in the near future," said the Prime Minister of Finland.

Earlier, Finland and Sweden discussed the possibility of renouncing long-term neutrality and joining NATO amid hostilities in Ukraine.