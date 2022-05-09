YEREVAN, MAY 9, ARMENPRESS. Iranian Minister of Energy Ali Akbar Mehrabian will arrive in Yerevan to take part in the sitting of the Armenian-Iranian Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation, which will take place on May 10-11, ARMENPRESS reports, the Mehr News informs.

The Commission will discuss a number of topics, including trade and offsetting, investment, transit and transportation, electricity, oil and gas, banking and finance, standards, tourism, healthcare, and more.

Within the framework of the sitting of the Commission, a trade conference will be held with the participation of the representatives of the private sector of the two countries.

Mehrabian will also discuss with Armenian officials the developing relations between the two countries and the volume of mutual trade.

The Iranian Minister of Energy will arrive in Armenia with the Deputy Minister of Petroleum of Iran, the Director of the National Iranian Gas Company, the Deputy Minister of Roads and several other Iranian officials.