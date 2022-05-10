Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 May

Armenian Ministry of Defense denies Azerbaijani military’s accusations on opening fire

YEREVAN, MAY 10, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Ministry of Defense denies Azerbaijan’s accusations on opening fire at the border.

“The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense again issued a statement that has nothing to do with reality, falsely claiming that in the evening of May 9 the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire in the direction of Azerbaijani military positions deployed in the eastern section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border,” the Armenian Ministry of Defense said in a statement. It added that the situation at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable and under the full control of the Armenian military.








