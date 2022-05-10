Several events to take place during Armenian Week in Italy

YEREVAN, MAY 10, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Ambassador to Italy Tsovinar Hambardzumyan attended on May 9 the opening of the Armenian Week in the town of Piombino, which was organized by the Area 57 Onlus Association under the auspices of the municipality.

During her remarks the Armenian Ambassador touched upon the importance of the recognition of the Armenian Genocide and the independence of Artsakh, as well as presented the current challenges facing both Armenia and Artsakh, the Embassy reported on social media.

Mayor of Piombino Francesco Ferrari, who was also in attendance, said that Piombino unanimously adopted the resolution on the recognition of the Armenian Genocide.

Writer, journalist Letizia Leonardi talked about the Armenian Genocide, the latest Artsakh war and the situation in Armenia and Artsakh.

Other participants also delivered remarks.

A number of events are scheduled in Piombino on May 8-16 during the Armenian Week. There will be a photo exhibition, lectures on Armenian Genocide, etc.