Roma offers Mkhitaryan to renew contract

YEREVAN, MAY 10, ARMENPRESS. The Italian Roma football club offered Armenian football star Henrikh Mkhitaryan to renew the contract for 2 years, Italian news media reported.

The current contract’s term is ending on July 1.

In the current season Mkhitaryan made 41 appearances with Roma, scoring 4 goals and making 9 assists.








