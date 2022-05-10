Armenian PM attends the opening of exhibition of treasures from ancient Armenia in the Netherlands

YEREVAN, MAY 10, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan participated in the official opening ceremony of the exhibition "Under the spell of Mount Ararat. Treasures from Ancient Armenia” at Drents Museum in Assen, Kingdom of the Netherlands. The correspondent of ARMENPRESS reports, the official opening ceremony of the exhibition started at St. Joseph Church, presented by the Abovyan Cultural Association of the Netherlands.

The director of the Drents Museum, Harry Tupan, made a speech. According to him, the exhibition was scheduled for 2020, but was postponed due to the coronavirus.

In his turn, Prime Minister Pashinyan expressed confidence that this unique exhibition will contribute to making the culture and art of Armenia more recognizable and attractive for the friendly people of the Netherlands. "The exhibition once again shows the warm and historically friendly relations that exist between the peoples of Armenia and the Netherlands," Pashinyan said.

The exhibition will be open until October 30. 160 valuable exhibits from the History Museum of Armenia and the Treasury of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin are presented. A unique relic of Noah's Ark is also exhibited.

Gold and silver jewelry and cups, weapons, pottery, bronze statues of animals and warriors are presented.