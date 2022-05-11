Armenia lifts COVID-19 health pass
YEREVAN, MAY 11, ARMENPRESS. Armenian health authorities announced that the COVID-19 health pass will be lifted from May 12th given the relatively stable epidemiological situation in the country.
The COVID-19 health pass took effect January 22 and required people to produce either a vaccination certificate or a negative recent test result upon entering restaurants, hotels, gyms, libraries, museums, theaters, cinemas and other similar venues.
- 00:07 We are determined in opening era of peaceful development for our country, region – Pashinyan, Rutte meeting takes place
- 05.11-21:56 Blinken discusses with Aliyev repatriation of Armenian POWs
- 05.11-20:25 The meeting between Prime Ministers of Armenia, Netherlands kicks off in Hague
- 05.11-19:42 Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs to meet soon
- 05.11-19:26 Iran considers unacceptable the construction of dams on the Aras River by Turkey
- 05.11-19:14 PM Pashinyan meets with the Speakers of the Senate and House of Representatives of the Netherlands
- 05.11-17:25 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 11-05-22
- 05.11-17:24 Asian Stocks - 11-05-22
- 05.11-16:36 Systematic corruption eradicated in Armenia – PM
- 05.11-16:32 Times like these are most dangerous for countries like Armenia, PM warns citing changing world order
- 05.11-16:25 Aliyev promised at presence of European Council President to release group of captives, but this didn’t happen-Pashinyan
- 05.11-15:59 Armenian serviceman found shot dead in military position
- 05.11-15:10 Armenian government does everything possible to advance peace agenda despite existential threats facing nation – PM
- 05.11-15:08 Armenian National Interests Fund participates in EBRD Annual Meeting
- 05.11-13:23 Vice Speaker of Parliament presents Armenia’s technological ecosystem at Future Innovation Summit in Dubai
- 05.11-12:54 Armenia lifts COVID-19 health pass
- 05.11-12:24 PM Pashinyan presents Armenia’s investment opportunities to Dutch businessmen
- 05.11-11:47 Any beneficial discovery for the sake of humankind would be regarded as a career peak for me.10 questions to a scientist
- 05.11-09:59 Pashinyan to meet Netherlands PM, parliamentarians and business community on second day of official visit
- 05.11-09:45 New cooperation bridge: Armenian community of Serbia to organize conference bringing together different figures
- 05.11-09:33 UN Security Council to discuss humanitarian situation in Ukraine on May 12
- 05.11-08:57 European Stocks - 10-05-22
- 05.11-08:56 US stocks - 10-05-22
- 05.11-08:53 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 10-05-22
- 05.11-08:51 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 10-05-22
18:43, 05.06.2022
2173 views Yerevan buys 12-meter MAN buses
12:26, 05.06.2022
2118 views US Department of Justice seeks forfeiture of LA mansion allegedly paid for with bribes involving Gagik Khachatryan
16:54, 05.07.2022
1921 views Worker at Armenia’s Sotk mine shot by Azeri military
13:12, 05.10.2022
1879 views Armenia’s proposals handed over to Azerbaijan in Brussels include also status, security of Artsakh – Ambassador-at-large
17:17, 05.07.2022
1772 views Azeri military shooting attack suppressed by Armenian countermeasures