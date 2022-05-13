Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 May

FlyArystan announces Almaty-Yerevan flights

YEREVAN, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS. The Kazakh FlyArystan airline announced starting flights from Almaty to Yerevan.

The roundtrip flights will be carried out on Mondays and Thursdays starting June 2.








