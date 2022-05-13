Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 May

Three people hospitalized in Yerevan suburbs with gunshot wounds in attempted murder

Three people hospitalized in Yerevan suburbs with gunshot wounds in attempted murder

YEREVAN, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS. Three people are hospitalized with various degree gunshot wounds after a shooting incident in Yerevan’s suburbs in what investigators believe was attempted murder.

The shooting took place around 00:50, May 13 in the Nor Nork 4 district, according to preliminary reports issued by the Investigative Committee.

A Porsche SUV with bullet holes, multiple bullet cases, 2 bullets and an unfired cartridge were found at the scene.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]