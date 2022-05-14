Armenian PM receives Russia’s Accounts Chamber Chair

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received Chair of the Accounts Chamber of Russia Aleksei Kudrin, the PM’s Office said.

PM Pashinyan said that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the Armenian-Russian diplomatic relations, which is marked by active bilateral high-ranking mutual visits. According to him, they contribute to the close partnership between the governments and other bodies, the strengthening of ties and exchange of experience. Pashinyan added that the purpose of the government is to make the activity of the public administration system more effective and in this context he highlighted Russia’s experience, as well as the cooperation of the Armenian Audit Chamber and the Accounts Chamber of Russia.

Aleksei Kudrin said that they have held productive discussions with Armenian partners, which, he said, are important in terms of applying new approaches in the activity. He also attached importance to expanding the cooperation and presented the activity and results of the Accounts Chamber.

The sides also exchanged ideas about other issues of the Armenian-Russian relations agenda.

Aleksei Kudrin also met with Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan during which they discussed the development of the cooperation.