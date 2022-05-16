Armenian President congratulates Poland’s Andrzej Duda on 50th birthday

YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan sent a congratulatory letter to President of Poland Andrzej Duda on the 50th birthday, the Armenian President’s office said.

“Armenia attaches importance to the constant strengthening of the friendly relations and constructive dialogue with Poland both in bilateral format and within the frames of the European Union”, the President said in the letter. “I am convinced that all preconditions exist for raising the mutual partnership of our countries to a qualitatively new level with joint efforts”.