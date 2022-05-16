Lebanon's new parliament to have 6 ethnic Armenian members according to preliminary results

YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. The preliminary results of the parliamentary elections held in Lebanon on May 15 have been announced. Editor-in-chief of the Lebanon-based Azdag daily Shahan Gantaharyan told Armenpress that there will be 6 ethnic Armenian MPs in the parliament of Lebanon.

“3 of the ethnic Armenians elected to the parliament are the candidates of the ARF – Hagop Pakradouni, Hagop Terzian and George Bouchikian. They were elected by the lists of the electoral bloc formed with different political forces of Lebanon. Jihat Pakradouni was elected by the list of the Lebanese Forces party. Jean Talouzian will take the seat reserved for the Armenian Catholic community, Paula Yacoubian was elected by the list of the public movement. I want to repeat that these are very preliminary results, as the official results are not published yet”, Shahan Gantaharyan said.