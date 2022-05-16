Armenia service exports grow

YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. Service exports in Armenia grew in the first 4 months of 2022 due to the “flow of international visitors”, the Vice Governor of the Central Bank Hovhannes Khachatryan said at the parliamentary committee on financial-credit and budgetary affairs.

Speaking about the real exports of services, Khachatryan said: “We have very direct service exports, when a non-resident is consuming our IT or any other service. We have factual exports growth in the first four months.”

According to statistics, very little exports growth and large imports growth was recorded in March. Khachatryan explained this by saying that there is exports that isn’t being registered. “These people are in Armenia, time must pass so that the statistical committee updates its assessment. We are doing this, but in the short-term you can’t go and see what an international visitor, for example, has bought,” he said.