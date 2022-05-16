CSTO leaders to discuss deepening of military cooperation, biosafety

YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. The leaders of CSTO-member states will discuss issues related to deepening military cooperation and biosafety at the organization’s summit in Moscow, TASS reported citing the Kremlin.

“A discussion on deepening military cooperation, effectively withstanding the traditional and new challenges and threats (including from the territory of Afghanistan) is planned. Special attention will be drawn on biosafety issues.”

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will also participate in the CSTO summit.