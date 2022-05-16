EU and Armenia to discuss prospects of launching visa liberalization dialogue

YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. The fourth meeting of the EU-Armenia Partnership Council will take place in Brussels on May 18 and will touch on bilateral relations and political matters, the Council of the EU said in a statement.

“EU member states and Armenia will exchange views on the state of implementation of the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, and of the Economic and Investment Plan.

They will also discuss political dialogue and reform, democracy, rule of law and human rights, economic, and trade and sectoral cooperation, as well as the prospects of launching a Visa Liberalization Dialogue.

Participants will have an exchange on regional issues (Russia/Ukraine, Turkey, Iran), and Nagorno Karabakh”, the statement says.