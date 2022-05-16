Armenian military to hold live-fire, command-staff exercises

YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. The Acting Chief of General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Lt. General Kamo Kochunts will lead a command-staff military exercise from May 17 to May 21 under the scenario of “preparing and engaging in defensive operations with existing forces and means in conditions of simulated threat of enemy aggression.”

Live fire brigade-level tactical exercises will be held as part of the drills, the ministry of defense said.

The army corps personnel will be deployed to the designated areas.