Ameriabank awarded with TFP Prize for Deal of the Year 2021: Green Trade by EBRD 

YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. Ameriabank’s project on saving water and energy resources, implemented jointly with Banca Popolare di Sondrio (Italy), has been recognized as the Deal of the Year 2021: Green Trade by The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). The announcement was made during the EBRD’s 2022 Annual Meeting and Business Forum held in Marrakech, Moroccowhere in a separate award ceremony a special tribute was made to banks most active in Green Trade Facilitation Program (TFP).

TFP facilitates and promotes the foreign trade in goods necessary for energy efficiency improvements and low-carbon transition.As part of this joint project, a modern bottling line was imported and installed in Armenia with a water-savings impact equivalent to the annual fresh water consumption of 440 Armenian households.

Suren Kocharyan, Head of Trade Finance Center at Ameriabank, commented: “This isa much- valued recognition by EBRD of Ameriabank’s active and efficient trade finance operations. Trade Facilitation Programme fosterssuccessful international collaborations, like the one with Banca Popolare di Sondrio, andbrings the most direct impact on the lives of people and communities. We will step up our active work in trade finance activities which is also in alignment with our responsible business model to contribute to a resource-efficient and environmentally sustainable future for Armenia.”

Ameriabank has a long-term commitment to creating a sustainable environment and supporting customers’ transition towards a carbon neutral economy. To this end, the Bank has embedded green and environmentally friendly approach in its project financing rationale and applies in its everyday operations.

Since 2009, Ameriabankhas financed more than USD 225 million worth energy efficiency and renewable energy projects with the support of various international financial institutions and impact investors.

In 2020, Ameriabank became the first Bank in Armenia to issue Green Bonds and has a commitment to become a leading regional issuer of Green Bonds.