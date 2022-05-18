13th BarCamp Yerevan to have Russian-language content aimed at attracting foreigners

YEREVAN, MAY 18, ARMENPRESS. This summer, the 13th BarCamp Yerevan (un)Conference will bring together programmers, startups, media specialists, marketing experts and many others for the highly anticipated tech and media event.

Like previously, the event will be held at the American University of Armenia.

Arthur Papian, one of the co-founders of BarCamp Yerevan, says they’ve made efforts to involve foreign guests and speakers at the event.

One of the innovations this year will be the Russian-language content.

“This year we have a concrete direction. Due to the situation in Ukraine, there are many foreigner now in Armenia. I assume there will be topics for this community specifically as well. And this year, in addition to English-language, we will try to import Russian-language content to be able to attract this community also,” Papian explained.

The 13th BarCamp Yerevan (un)Conference (#BarCampEVN22) will take place June 18-19.

Karine Terteryan