Authorities say cause of death of Yerevan demonstrator on May 5 was drug overdose-related cardiac arrest

YEREVAN, MAY 18, ARMENPRESS. Authorities say the cause of death of the demonstrator in Yerevan on May 5 was drug overdose.

Speaking at the parliamentary committee on Defense and Security Affairs, the Chairman of the Committee Andranik Kocharyan asked the Deputy Police Chief of Armenia Ara Fidanyan whether or not the demonstrator suffered cardiac arrest due to narcotics. “Yes, the examination showed that the cardiac arrest happened due to overdose,” Fidanyan said.