Russian aviation agency extends restrictions on flights to eleven airports until May 25

YEREVAN, MAY 18, ARMENPRESS. The Russian Federal Agency for Air Transport has extended restrictions on flights to 11 airports in the southern and central part of the country until 3:45 am Moscow time May 25, 2022, TASS reports citing the agency’s statement.

The restrictions concern the airports of Anapa, Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Gelendzhik, Krasnodar, Kursk, Lipetsk, Rostov-on-Don, Simferopol, and Elista.

Russia closed part of its airspace in the country’s south for civil aircraft on February 24 amid the special military operation in Ukraine.