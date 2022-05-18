Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 May

277 people detained in latest demonstrations

YEREVAN, MAY 18, ARMENPRESS. 277 people were detained by police as of 10:45 May 18 in the latest anti-government protests in Yerevan.

Police said the demonstrators were detained for failure to obey the lawful order of a police officer.

The opposition demonstrators resumed civil disobedience campaigns in the morning of May 18 and are blocking streets in Yerevan.








