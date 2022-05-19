Macron does not rule out that the Russian-Ukrainian conflict can spread to neighboring countries

YEREVAN, MAY 19, ARMENPRESS. France does not rule out that the Russian-Ukrainian conflict may spread to neighboring countries, ARMENPRESS reports, citing TASS, President of France Emmanuel Macron said receiving the President of Moldova Maia Sandu at the Élysée Palace.

"The recent incidents in Transnistria show that the spread of the conflict to neighboring countries cannot be ruled out," Macron said.

According to him, France intends to pay special attention to the regional security situation and any possible encroachment on Moldova's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"The conflict in Ukraine poses a threat to the entire region, including Moldova," he said.