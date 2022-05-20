PM Pashinyan sends condolence message on the occasion of Yuri Javadyan's death

YEREVAN, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a condolence letter on the occasion of Yuri Javadyan’s death. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister, the message runs as follows,

“It was with deep grief that I learnt about the death of deputy of the Supreme Council of 3 convocations, Minister of Agriculture in 1991-1992, a long-term member of the public administration system Yuri Javadyan.

His contribution to the development of the agricultural sector and the management of water resources in our country is invaluable. He has shared his experience and knowledge with young professionals for many years, thus contributing to the recruitment of the necessary personnel in the above-mentioned areas. Lake Sevan was also in the center of his attention, making a significant contribution to solving its problems.

I offer my deep condolences to Yuri Javadyan's family, relatives and colleagues, I share their grief”.