Signing of documents not planned at upcoming EU-mediated Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting

YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and President of the European Council Charles Michel are not planning to sign any document at their upcoming trilateral meeting in Brussels, the Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan said in response to a query from ARMENPRESS.

Grigoryan also addressed the criticism on the agenda of the meeting being kept secret.

ARMENPRESS: The trilateral meeting of the Armenian Prime Minister, President of the European Council and the President of Azerbaijan is planned to take place May 22 in Brussels. There is certain criticism that the agenda of the meeting is being kept secret. What would you say in this regard?

Grigoryan: That’s to say the least a strange criticism because the current agenda of our discussions with Azerbaijan is well known. These are: the points presented by us and by Azerbaijan for the normalization of relations or launch of peace talks, which are also disclosed and include the topic of the NK conflict settlement, issues of return of captives and revealing the fate of those missing, issues relating to opening of regional connections, delimitation and demarcation of borders, as well as issues relating to the launch of the work of the trilateral commission dealing with border security. This is the same agenda that was discussed during the previous meetings.

ARMENPRESS: Is it planned to sign any document in Brussels?

Grigoryan: No, because, for example in the issue of opening regional connections a working group co-chaired by deputy prime ministers is active and discussions on agreements reached on the highest level must continue in that format. The same can be said on the other issues which are being discussed more in detail in working formats. Therefore, no document is planned to be signed in Brussels. Presumably there will be a press release on the results of the discussions.