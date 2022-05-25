Former IBF, WBA, WBC flyweight champ Vic Darchinyan praises high level organization of EUBC Yerevan amateur championship

YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. Retired boxer Vakhtang “Vic” Darchinyan praised the high-level organization of the EUBC Men’s Amateur European Boxing Championships in Yerevan.

Darchinyan, who held multiple professional boxing world championships in two weight classes , including the IBF flyweight title from 2004 to 2007; and the WBA (Undisputed, later Unified), WBC, IBF, and lineal super-flyweight titles, is in Yerevan and is watching the championship.

“This European boxing championship is very well organized. You’d be convinced if you’ve seen the opening ceremony,” Darchinyan told reporters. “Representatives of many European countries are here today, and everyone sees the high-level organization.”