Opposition seeks to convene emergency session of parliament next week

YEREVAN, MAY 25, ARMENPRESS. The opposition will introduce an initiative on convening an emergency session of parliament next week, the Vice Speaker of Parliament Ishkhan Saghatelyan from the opposition Hayastan faction, who is one of the leaders of the anti-government protests, said in a press briefing.

“We’ve clearly said that we will return to parliament with our agenda, and here today I say again that we will develop this agenda. Next week we will demand an emergency session. I will present details of the agenda in the evening,” Saghatelyan said.