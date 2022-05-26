Agenda of Montenegro President’s upcoming Armenia visit released

YEREVAN, MAY 25, ARMENPRESS. President of Montenegro Milo Đukanović will arrive in Armenia on a two-day official visit on May 26.

The Office of the President of Armenia released the agenda of the visit of the President of Montenegro.

The official welcoming ceremony for Milo Đukanović will be followed by his meeting with Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan. Thereafter, an extended-format meeting will take place attended by the delegations of the two countries. The two Presidents will then hold a joint press conference.

The delegation led by the President of Montenegro will also visit the Armenian Genocide Memorial.

Milo Đukanović will meet with Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan.

The President of Montenegro will also visit the TUMO Center for Creative Technologies in Yerevan.