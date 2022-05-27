Catholicosate of Great House of Cilicia always stands by people of Artsakh:Catholicos Aram I receives Parliament Speaker

YEREVAN, MAY 27, ARMENPRESS. The delegation led by Speaker of Parliament of Artsakh Artur Tovmasyan met on May 26 with Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia, His Holiness Aram I in Antelias, the Parliament of Artsakh said in a news release.

The meeting was also attended by Primate of Armenian Diocese of Tehran, His Eminence Archbishop Sepuh Sarkissian.

Artur Tovmasyan and his delegation members presented the current situation in Artsakh, the fair and unchanged demands of the people and authorities to Catholicos Aram I.

In his remarks His Holiness Aram I said that the Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia always stands by the people of Artsakh and supports in expressing the will of the right to sovereignty.

In this respect Aram I reiterated the full support of the Dioceses of the Catholicosate and the nation to the people of Artsakh.