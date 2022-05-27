Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 27-05-22

YEREVAN, 27 MAY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 27 May, USD exchange rate up by 1.01 drams to 448.18 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.27 drams to 479.46 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.21 drams to 6.83 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.24 drams to 564.26 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 75.12 drams to 26632.03 drams. Silver price up by 1.50 drams to 315.35 drams. Platinum price stood at 16414.1 drams.