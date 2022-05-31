All citizens of Armenia must declare their incomes from 2024: PM highlights political determination

YEREVAN, MAY 31, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan highlights the political determination of the ruling political force in the introduction of the system of universal income declaration of individuals.

“I want to highlight also our political determination that we must introduce a universal declaration system. In other words, all citizens of Armenia must declare their incomes, which will enter into force from 2024 for the incomes of 2023”, the PM said during the joint session of parliamentary standing committees dedicated to the debate of the 2021 state budget performance report.

According to Pashinyan, this has a very important economic, political and civilizational significance.