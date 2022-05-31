Putin, Aliyev hold telephone conversation

YEREVAN, MAY 31, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev held a telephone conversation today, the Kremlin’s press office said in a statement.

According to the statement, the telephone conversation was initiated by Azerbaijan.

Putin and Aliyev discussed the implementation process of the 2020 November 9, 2021 January 11 and November 26 agreements reached between the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan, highlighting the solution of concrete issues relating to the establishment of peaceful life and strengthening of stability, the unblocking of economic ties and transportation communications in the region.

Aliyev informed Putin also about the recent meeting held with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and President of the European Council Charles Michel in Brussels.