The career path of a young researcher in medical science commenced from the achievements in international Olympiads

YEREVAN, JUNE 3, ARMENPRESS. 22-year-old Hamlet Khachatryan, the youngest interviewee of the series 10 questions to a scientist, has decided to hone his knowledge of medical science. In parallel with studies, Hamlet is engaged in fundamental scientific research, has been working for a highly successful company Denovo Sciences, as well as for his own knowledge-based startup. Hamlet is deeply convinced that scientists need to develop soft skills apart from their narrow specialization, which will ensure proper introduction to investors and turn their applied scientific result into life-changing technology.

Could you please talk about your career path as you are fairly young but have managed to achieve plenty of heights?

I come from Vanadzor, studied at Eureka school. My first steps in science started right there as I actively participated in school Olympiads, both republican and international. I was a triple medalist as a member of the Armenian Olympiad team in chemistry. After having finished school, I entered Medical State University after Mkhitar Heratsi, where I am still a student. I have been working at YSU Institute of Pharmacy in the team of the chairman at the National Academy of Sciences Ashot Saghyan. We work on synthesis of non-biological amino acids, which is a prospective direction in the realms of medicine and bioengineering. I am also keen on the capacity of applied science, being a mathematical chemistry specialist at Denovo Sciences created within one of the programs by the Foundation for Armenian Science and Technology (FAST). Also, I am the co-founder and a deputy director for science at Foldink Life Science Technologies.

How did your career path in science begin?

My participation and achievements in Olympiads, along with my family members and teachers largely contributed to my career choice. My grandparents are physicist and mathematicians, my mother is also a physics specialist, so love for science runs in the family. As for my school teachers, they were lecturers at Vanadzor State Pedagogical University as well; therefore classes were conducted like lectures, introducing us to university culture. Generally speaking, the gap between education and science in our university system is extremely drastic, whereas these are interrelated. There is a common belief that if you’re a student, your main activity is studying all day long, whilst scientific activity needs to be an indispensable part of our student life- conducting research, writing scientific articles, participating in conferences, building network and making use of it.

How did you envision a scientist given the fact that you had natural sciences specialists in the family?

To my mind, the image of a scientist is extremely distorted among high school students, which stems from their families’ conceptions. According to such stereotypes, a scientist is badly-paid, is seated in the laboratory all day long and has nothing else to do. As for me, the image of a scientist was shaped during my interaction with elder students within chemistry Olympiad teams. At present, each of them is one of the excellent specialists in their field of activity. A scientist to me is a thinker in the first place. Any person who is able to make sensible judgments on any matter and strives for new discoveries is a scientist to me.

Which discovery impressed you the most?

As a matter of fact, lots of things in science are explicable. When you come across a new fact and figure out how it works, it stops seeming surprising to you. The biggest discovery to me is the solutions proposed by Denovo Sciences. It is an algorithm created from scratch, generating molecules which are potential medications. Some 20-30 years ago most people would get surprised at the possibility of cooperation among scientists from diverse fields on a particular idea to create such an algorithm. Such instances make us realize that your country’s wellbeing does not necessarily depend on oil or gas but on people who come up with advanced ideas and have them implemented.

What are the first reactions of people who learn about your profession?

They are mostly positive in fact. Luckily, I have managed to surround myself with people who are caring enough to tell me both the positive and the negative. Views are extremely diverse- there are some who are skeptical of certain branches of science, considering those to be science fiction. For instance, the startup which i co-founded aims at printing transplant tissues in laboratories by means of 3D bio printing technology and have them transplanted to those who need that. This idea also seems to be infeasible- certain steps have been taken in the field and some are still required to make it clear whether it is viable or not. This is the reason for skepticism, that’s why some people claim it is a waste of time, but there are also the ones who encourage carrying on with it. Diverse opinions are crucial as it is equally as important in life as it is in data science for data to be various in order to avoid drawing incorrect conclusions due to lack of information.

Would you highlight any scientists who are role models for you?

In 2016 the Nobel award winner Dan Shechtman visited Armenia along with other scientists upon the invitation from Yerevan Medical University in the framework of the scientific event Nobel Days in Yerevan. He discovered quasicrystals structure, but the most inspiring of all about his story was that no one believed in his discovery as theory didn’t allow that. Plenty of scientists strongly opposed him but he managed to achieve his goal and prove that his observations were correct. This story is a telling example of Shechtman’s personal skills and persistence. This trait, to my mind, needs to be present in everybody in terms of setting their own goals and rules to achieve those. If a person fails to be consistent in achieving their goals, they remain dreams. Success stories are also crucial to learn from.

Could you recall a turning point in your career path?

I would highlight my participation in republican and international Olympiads, as well as in chemistry youth contests by the AYB foundation during my school years. Currently I am jury member in the same contest. Olympiads were sheer science; we solved scientific problems, while the contest by AYB developed soft skills. They teach to lead a constructive debate and communicate your ideas to the audience. These skills shouldn’t be overlooked.

What motivates you to get up in the morning?

I reckon passion for discovery and creation, to be a pioneer in each field of activity.

What would you tell a child who wants to become a scientist?

I’d say the same to all kids- pursue a profession you want but be the best in the field and achieve your goals. Never give up on challenges as in case you don’t face obstacles, you’re not on the right track.

What would you regard as a career peak?

I hope to make constant progress in my activity, so there will not be any peak as such. As for job satisfaction and fulfillment, I would rather mention creation of any life-changing technology.

