Friendship obliges to deepen the Armenia-Greece cooperation to face the challenges. Nikolaos Chardalias

YEREVAN, JUNE 2, ARMENPRESS. Defense Minister of Armenia Suren Papikyan received the delegation led by the Deputy Minister of National Defense of Greece Nikolaos Chardalias.

The Armenian Minister of Defense highly assessed the current level of the Armenian-Greek cooperation in the defense sphere, stressed the necessity of developing the cooperation especially in the military-technical direction.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry, Nikolaos Chardalias expressed the readiness of the Greek side to develop cooperation, noting that the warm, friendly relations between the two countries oblige to further deepen the cooperation for facing the existing challenges.

Issues related to regional security were also discussed during the meeting. The Minister of Defense presented the security situation following the 44-day war in Artsakh and the existing threats.

On the same day, the Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Armenia Karen Brutyan received the delegation led by the Deputy Minister of National Defense of Greece. The possibilities of developing cooperation in the military-technical sphere were discussed.