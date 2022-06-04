Russia’s Lavrov to participate in session of CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers in Yerevan

YEREVAN, JUNE 3, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Russia Sergei Lavrov will participate in the session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Yerevan on June 10, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at a briefing today, reminding that this year Armenia chairs at the CSTO.

The CSTO foreign ministers are expected to sign a consultation plan on foreign policy, defense and security for 2022-2024 based on the results of the session.

Maria Zakharova said that FM Lavrov will have a number of meetings in Yerevan on the sidelines of the session.