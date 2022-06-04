Armenian Parliament to convene emergency session on June 9
YEREVAN, JUNE 4, ARMENPRESS. The Parliament of Armenia will convene an emergency session on June 9, at 11:00.
The session will be convened at the initiative of the government.
14 items will be on agenda, including the package of bills on making amendments to the Law on Administrative-territorial division, the Law on Social Assistance, the Land Code, etc.
