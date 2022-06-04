Armenian weightlifter Samvel Gasparyan wins silver at European Championships
YEREVAN, JUNE 4, ARMENPRESS. Armenian weightlifter Samvel Gasparyan won silver at the European Championships underway in Tirana, Albania.
He lifted 172kg, then 176kg in the snatch, and 208kg, 211kg and 214kg in the push.
With a total of 390kg, Samvel Gasparyan is the second in Europe.
