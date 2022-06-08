TUMO Boxes open in Artsakh’s Martuni, Askeran towns

YEREVAN, JUNE 6, ARMENPRESS. TUMO Boxes opened in Artsakh’s Martuni and Askeran towns on June 5.

These two boxes will comprise the base of the TUMO’s entire educational network in Artsakh, together with the Martakert box and the TUMO Center in Stepanakert.

The TUMO boxes will provide the Artsakh youth with innovative education.

During the opening ceremony of the boxes, the President of Artsakh and the Head of TUMO agreed on expanding the educational network in Artsakh, which will start with the establishment of the TUMO box in Karmir Shuka.

The TUMO Center in Artsakh’s capital of Stepanakert is operating since 2015 with the support of the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU).