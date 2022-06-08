Stanislav Zas highlights process of delimitation and demarcation of the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, JUNE 6, ARMENPRESS. Tensions continue to remain in the South Caucasus, although progress in the Armenian-Azerbaijani negotiation process is visible, ARMENPRESS reports CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas said at the sitting of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly in Yerevan.

"The trilateral agreement of November 9, 2020 continues to play an important role in stabilizing the situation. The successful completion of the demarcation and delimitation of the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan can undoubtedly make a great contribution to strengthening the security of the entire region," Zas said.

In the difficult conditions in the Eurasian region, the CSTO Secretary General sees the need for unity of the member states of the organization, as well as further development of activities in foreign relations, strengthening of defense, improvement of crisis response forces, complex measures to meet modern challenges and threats.