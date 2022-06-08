Foreign Ministers of CSTO states to discuss international, regional security at upcoming Yerevan session

YEREVAN, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. The Foreign Ministers of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) are going to discuss international and regional security and its impact on the security of the CSTO states at their upcoming session in Yerevan, the CSTO said in a statement.

“The session of the CSTO Foreign Ministers, which will take place in Yerevan on June 10 chaired by Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, will be attended also by CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas.

Information on the actions being taken by the CSTO secretariat and the Joint Staff aimed at improving the organization’s crisis response mechanisms in the contemporary geopolitical realities will be presented to the members of the Council of Foreign Ministers”, the statement says.