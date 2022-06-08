Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 June 2022

President of Artsakh receives Prosecutor General of Armenia

YEREVAN, JUNE 8, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan received today Prosecutor General of Armenia Artur Davtyan, the Presidential Office said.

Issues relating to the mutual cooperation and expansion of ties between the respective agencies of Armenia and Artsakh were discussed during the meeting.

The meeting was also attended by Prosecutor General of Artsakh Gurgen Nersisyan.

 








