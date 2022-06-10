President of Artsakh receives AGBU delegation

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 8, ARMENPRESS. President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan received today the delegation of the Armenia branch of the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) led by President Vasken Yacoubian, the Presidential Office said.

The process of the ABGU programs and its new initiatives in Artsakh were discussed.

The meeting was also attended by State Minister of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan.

President Harutyunyan praised the long-term cooperation with the organization and stated that the future of Artsakh depends on the content and success of the programs being implemented in the Republic both with public and charity funds.