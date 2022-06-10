Ucom offers unlimited internet access with “Wi-Fi on the Go”

YEREVAN, JUNE 10, ARMENPRESS. From June 9th, 2022 the subscribers of a brand new uGo Super 6500 tariff plan of Ucom’s mobile internet service will get the opportunity to benefit from the unlimited internet access upon joining the service for a period of 12 months.

Moreover, in case of subscribing to the uGo Super 6500 tariff plan for 18 months, in addition to the unlimited internet, the subscribers will get a chance to acquire the uFi Wi-Fi modem at just 1 AMD.

“This offer is tailor-made for all those people, who organize their work not only in the office areas, but also in cafes, parks, rest houses or just in the lap of nature. Unlimited internet access will enable, for example, tourists, drivers, tour guides or people on regular business trips across the country to stay in touch with their close ones and share road impressions", said Ara Khachatryan, Director General at Ucom.

The uFi modem supports the internet connection of up to 10 devices via Wi-Fi, and of 1 computer via USB cable, which means that not only smartphones, tablets and laptops, but also 1 desktop computer can be connected to it.